Forecast: Record-high temps possible

SUNDAY: For the weekend, we will continue to stay hot. Temperatures will be in the lower to upper 90s. We will have some locations hitting the 100-degree mark. We are also looking to have mostly sunny tomorrow. The winds look to be out of the Southwest on Sunday around 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies can be expected to start as we head into the start of next week. We can expect increased clouds with showers and thunderstorms to move in during the afternoon. We will also have temperatures that are hot once again with highs in the lower to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: We will be partly to mostly cloudy as we head into the afternoon. There will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will remain hot in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will have temperatures that are a little bit more mild heading into the middle of next week. Our high temps will range from the lower to upper 80s. We will once again be under partly to mostly cloudy skies with winds that are out of the Southwest around 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies as we head into next Thursday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible. We will keep the high temperatures in the lower to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: We will have high temperatures in the lower to upper 80s heading into the end of next week. There will be morning clouds followed by clearing and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.