Precipitation and wind moves out; sunshine and warmer temperatures move in

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for several of the mountain ranges in central, southwestern, and south-central Montana until 12am/12pm Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the southern Rocky Mountain Front, the Gallatin Valley, and the Madison River Valley until 12am Thursday.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for all of Blaine County and portions of Chouteau, Fergus, and Hill counties until 12pm Thursday.

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Clear Creek in Blaine County until at least Friday morning.

There are going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around this evening and tonight as a spring storm system continues to impact our area. In the mountains, up to 6” of new snow accumulation is possible through tomorrow morning. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight. The wind is also going to diminish this evening and early tonight, with little to no wind for everyone during the second half of tonight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 30 and low to mid 40s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing clouds with some scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around, generally during the morning, as this storm system finally departs our area. There is also going to be significantly less wind around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, with the strongest wind in eastern portions of north-central Montana. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to range from the mid 40s to the mid 60s.

We are then going to have beautiful weather on Friday as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, little to no wind, and even warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

Superb weather is then going to stick around for Mother’s Day weekend as we are going to have lots of sunshine and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. The wind also won’t be too bad this weekend, but it will be a bit breezy in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Most locations are also going to remain dry this weekend, but there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on both days, generally in northeastern Montana and in the mountains.

On Monday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around as a weak disturbance impacts our area. It is also going to be warm and breezy on Monday as highs are going to be in the 70s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these two days. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Tuesday and the 60s on Wednesday. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.