Precipitation Recap: July 14 to July 15, 2025

It was an unseasonable July day in Montana on Tuesday with widespread rain and well below average temperatures as a strong storm system from Canada slowly passed through the state. As with every storm, rain totals varied a lot across north-central Montana. Helena received very little rainfall from this storm, but just a bit north of Helena, in Great Falls, it rained for almost the entire day. Great Falls ended up receiving over 1" of rain on Tuesday making it the wettest day since June 20, 2024 when 1.20" of rain fell.

Some locations along the Rocky Mountain Front in the Glacier National Park area received almost 2" of rain. Across the plains, most locations received between .25" and 1.25" of rain, with the lowest amounts along the Hi-Line east of I-15.

Daily record rainfall was recorded today in both Great Falls and Cut Bank. As of 7pm, Great Falls has received 1.12" of rain since midnight, shattering the old daily rainfall record for July 15th of 0.88" set back in 1950. As of 7pm, Cut Bank has received 0.98" of rain, shattering the old daily rainfall record for July 15th of 0.63" set in 1922.

Showers will gradually taper off as we go through Tuesday night, with just a few lingering showers around on Wednesday east of I-15.