Quick blast of snow and cold

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of central and north-central Montana until 11pm Tuesday. Up to 4 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, and up to 12 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains. Also, in the East Glacier area, 3 to 7 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains; the Gallatin Valley; the Centennial Mountains; and the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains until 11pm Tuesday. 4 to 10 inches of snow accumulation is possible at/below pass level, and 10 to 20 inches of snow accumulation is possible above pass level.

There are going to be scattered areas of precipitation around tonight and tomorrow morning as a couple disturbances pass through our area. This precipitation will primarily be in the form of snow, but there will be some rain around this evening and early tonight. The largest impacts from this storm system are going to be in central and southern Montana. This precipitation is also going to create a slick morning commute tomorrow, so please give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight and tomorrow morning. Decreasing clouds are then expected from north to south tomorrow afternoon/evening and tomorrow night.

In terms of snow accumulation, up to 20” of snow accumulation is possible in the Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains, while up to 12” of snow accumulation is possible in some of the other mountain ranges in central and north-central Montana. In the lower elevations, 2 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the East Glacier area and in the canyons along I-15 in central Montana; less than 1 inch of snow accumulation is expected along the Hi-Line; and a coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in all other lower elevation locations.

The wind is going to diminish some during the first half of the night. It is then going to begin to pick back up later on tonight. Breezy conditions are then expected tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. The wind tomorrow is also going to be a cold wind as it is going to be coming out of the north.

It is also going to be a lot colder tomorrow than it was today. Officially, highs tomorrow are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s, but those highs are going to occur at midnight tonight. For most of tomorrow, the temperatures are only going to be in the 20s and the wind chills are going to be in the single digits and teens. Definitely make sure you bundle up if you are going to be outside at all!

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the west-southwest.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday, while partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are expected on Friday. We are also going to have a gusty southwesterly breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around as a disturbance passes through our area. There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, and there are going to be scattered areas of snow around on Monday as a storm system passes through our area.

We are also going to continue to have a gusty southwesterly breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the north.

Pleasant temperatures are also expected this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s. It is then going to be colder on Monday as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.