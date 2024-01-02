Quiet weather continues for the beginning of 2024

We are going to have mostly clear skies tonight with patchy fog around along the eastern half of the Hi-Line (Hill County and eastward) and in the Helena Valley. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s in most locations, and it is going to be a bit breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front and in between Helena and Great Falls as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with patchy fog around during the morning, mainly in the valleys and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line. We are also going to have above average temperatures again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. We are also going to continue to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be a little breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with developing snow showers during the evening, generally along and just east of the Continental Divide. There are then going to be scattered snow showers around from Friday night through Sunday morning as a storm system slowly works its way through Montana. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday. It is still too far out to really talk about snow accumulation, but light snow accumulations (a coating to a few inches) are possible in the lower elevations, and moderate snow accumulations (several inches) are possible in the mountains.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Friday and Sunday. On Friday, highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations. Highs are then going to be in the 30s in most locations on Saturday and the upper teens and low to mid 20s in most locations on Sunday. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas on Friday and Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday with a few isolated snow showers around as the next disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be chilly on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s, and it is going to be breezy in some areas on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.