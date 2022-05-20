Rain and snow continues to fall in Western Montana on this Friday.

TODAY: Cooler temperatures will persist into the end of the work week with highs only in the 40s across North-Central Montana. We will also see mostly overcast conditions with the chance for scattered showers and upper elevation snow showers. The winds will be out of the Northwest around 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cool tonight as we will range from the upper 20s to mid 30s. We will have mostly partly to mostly skies with scattered rain and snow in the upper elevations. As for the winds, we will have a breeze out of the Northwest around 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Conditions looking pleasant for the weekend. We will have high temperatures that are a little bit below average for this time of year on Saturday as we will be in the low to mid 50s. We will return the temps to the 60s on Sunday. There are some chances for isolated showers for Saturday, but Sunday we will be staying dry. Winds will be light and variable for both Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY: The temperatures will stay close to average for this time of year as we head into the start of next week with highs ranging from the lower to upper 60s. We will also start sunny but have increasing cloud cover into the afternoon and there is a chance for scattered evening thunderstorms. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s as we head towards Tuesday of next week. We will also be under mostly cloudy conditions and there will be chances for showers as we head into the afternoon. Winds will also be breezy out of the West at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Conditions will continue to improve as we head into the middle of next week. Temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. We will also be under partly cloudy skies as we will look mostly dry. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: We will have temperatures that continue to rise into next Thursday as we will see highs getting into the lower to upper 70s. We will also be under partly to mostly cloudy skies with slight chances for showers and pop-up thunderstorms into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the West at 10-15 mph.