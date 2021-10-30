Rain and Snow Showers Around Friday Night and Saturday Morning

There are going to be scattered showers around tonight as a cold front passes through our area. This precipitation is initially going to be in the form of rain, but this rain is going to switch over to snow from the north to south as we go through the night. There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around tomorrow, especially during the morning and especially in north-central Montana. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow.

Light snow accumulations of up to 3 inches are possible in locations that do see this snow, with higher amounts possible along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the mountains. Most of the accumulating snow is going to remain west of a line from Havre to Lewistown. Slick roads are also possible tonight and tomorrow morning, especially in north-central Montana, so please be careful if you are going to be traveling anywhere.

It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. The temperatures tomorrow are then going to be a lot colder than the temperatures today were as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected tonight and tomorrow in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For tomorrow night, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with a slight chance of mountain snow showers. We are also going to have a good chance to see the aurora borealis tomorrow night in locations where we have clear skies, so make sure you try and see it if you can! Some patchy areas of fog may also develop tomorrow night, especially in locations that receive accumulating snow tonight/tomorrow morning. It is also going to be cold tomorrow night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s in most locations.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday (Halloween) and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly on these two days as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. Also, if you plan on trick-or-treating Sunday evening, make sure you bundle up as the temperatures are only going to be in the 30s!

For Tuesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. We are then going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. Some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers are then possible on Friday as the next storm system begins to impact our area. It is also going to be chilly again on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations. The temperatures are then going to be near to a little bit above average on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.