Rain and snow showers continue tonight.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will be in the lower to upper 50s for both days of the weekend as we trend slightly warmer. Winds will be out of the Southwest for both today and tomorrow with sustained winds between 10-25 mph and gusts between 30-40 mph. As far as cloud cover is concerned, we will be mostly cloudy for today, tonight, and tomorrow. The best chance for precipitation continues this evening with rain and snow showers in the area along with chances for a rumble of thunder.

MONDAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies to start accompanied by scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers. Temperatures will be around average for this time of year in the mid to upper 40s. The winds will be blustery out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be dipping a little bit below average as we head into next Tuesday with highs only in the low to mid 40s. We will be under mostly cloudy skies and there will be rain and snow showers in the area. We will be seeing strong winds as well out of the West at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions are expected as we head into the middle of next week. There will be scattered showers and upper elevation snow showers as well. We will have highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be warmer in the lower to upper 60s as we head towards next Thursday. There will be partly cloudy skies throughout the area. We will have winds out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Very warm temperatures will be returning by the end of next week as we will look to get our highs into the 70s in many locations. We will also see an abundance of sunshine as we will be under mostly clear skies. The winds will be out of the Southwest around 5-10 mph.