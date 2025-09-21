Rain and wind on the way

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Upper level ridging over the area is to thank for the unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs were seen around 10 degrees above average, in the low to upper-80s. Expect cool temperatures tonight in the mid to upper-40s and low to mid-50s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be on the lighter side tonight around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

The warm conditions extend into Sunday, with high temperatures expected in the 80s for most of North Central, Central, and Eastern MT. An approaching upper-level trough will not only result in cooler temperatures in the 60s/70s for Western portions and portions of the Rocky Mountain Front, but breezy conditions as well. Some gusts may be the strongest seen in the past few months, up to 50 mph at times. Expect mostly sunny skies to start with increasing clouds.

As the trough approaches, it will bring in widespread rain and showers Sunday evening through Monday evening. This system will gradually move from West to East. Temperatures on Monday are expected to be just slightly (5 degrees or so) below average mainly in the 60s and 70s.

Warmth quickly builds back in on Tuesday, pushing the temperatures back into the 80s/90s through next weekend.

