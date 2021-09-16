Rain bands moving through our area into the afternoon.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: We will have mostly cloudy skies heading into the morning and afternoon with passing bands of showers throughout the day. Possible mixing and snow showers are likely in the higher elevations. Highs will be cooler anywhere from the lower to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: It will be a much cooler night across the state with lows bottoming out in the 30s with many areas dipping below the freezing mark. Parts of our state under frost advisories. Winds will be light and variable. The clouds will start to break after dark and we will be left with mostly clear skies.

TOMORROW: We will be partly to mostly cloudy during the day tomorrow. Temperatures will rebound quite nicely and we will have highs in the mid 70s. Most areas will remain dry. Winds will be blustery out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: For the start of the weekend, we will be warm with temps in the low to mid 80s. The winds will also be a factor out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. There will be increasing cloud cover throughout the day but most of our viewing area will remain dry.

SUNDAY: The end of the weekend will feature much cooler temperatures as highs will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. This will be made possible by overcast skies across the Western and Central parts of our viewing area. There will be a system moving in as we head towards Sunday evening which will bring rain to our area.

MONDAY: We will have continued rain for the start of the work week and most areas could pick up anywhere from a half inch to inch of rain when all is said and done. Temperatures will be on the cool side in the upper 50s and low 60s for most of our viewing area. Winds will be breezy out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: We look to have sun shine for the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 60s. The wind won’t be too much of a factor as we will have a breeze that’s light out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies for the middle of the work week. There will be a chance for some increased cloud cover heading into the evening. Temperatures will be anywhere from the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.