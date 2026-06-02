A storm system has brought beneficial moisture to a lot of the state the past few days with many areas receiving 1-3+” of rain! The one exception has been northeastern Montana, where amounts have been lower with only some areas receiving over 1” of rain.

This rain has led to minor flooding in some areas, especially in western Montana, where a FLOOD WARNING is in effect for portions of Lake County and Flathead County until 7:30pm Monday. A FLOOD WATCH is also in effect for the West Glacier area through 12pm Tuesday and for the Clark Fork River in Missoula through 12pm Wednesday.

Today was another soggy day in north-central Montana, while it was drier around the Helena area. There will continue to be areas of rain around in north-central Montana for the rest of this evening and tonight, and some of the rain that falls could be heavy at times. Around Helena, there are going to be some scattered showers around tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s, and it will be breezy in some areas tonight with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Rain moves out on Tuesday

The storm system that has brought us the moisture over the past few days will begin to pull away from our area tomorrow. There will be areas of rain around tomorrow morning, but as we go through tomorrow, the rain will become more showery in nature before eventually completely tapering off.

The bulk of the moisture with this storm system has already fallen, but up to .5” of additional rain is possible in north-central Montana through Tuesday night, with a few areas in Glacier County and Pondera County possibly receiving up to 1” of additional rainfall. There will also be some snow in the mountains tonight and tomorrow, and light snow accumulations are possible above 6000 feet.

It will also continue to be cloudy and cool tomorrow, but it will be a little warmer than it was today as highs are going to be in the upper 40s, 50s, and low 60s. There will also be a breeze around again tomorrow, generally along the Hi-Line and in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Wednesday will be a beautiful day as it is going to be partly to mostly sunny, dry, and warmer as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There will also only be a little breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected on Thursday as a disturbance passes through our area. A few of the thunderstorms that develop on Thursday may be strong to severe with damaging winds and/or large hail. It will also be partly cloudy and mild on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

We will end the work week with beautiful weather! On Friday, it is going to be mostly sunny, mostly dry, and warm as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. Perfect weather for the last day of school for Great Falls Public Schools.

This upcoming weekend will not be as wet or as cool as this past weekend was, but more moisture is in the forecast as another storm impacts the state. On Saturday, there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, and a few of these thunderstorms may be strong to severe. There are then going to be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday. It is also going to be partly cloudy on Saturday and mostly cloudy on Sunday.

The temperatures will cool down as the weekend goes on as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s on Saturday and the 60s and low 70s on Sunday. There is also going to be a little breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.