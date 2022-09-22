Rain moves out Thursday night; Gusty winds remain through Friday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are going to be rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around this evening and tonight as a storm system passes through our area, and up to a quarter inch of additional rainfall is possible. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations. Gusty winds are also in the forecast for tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times along the Rocky Mountain Front, while wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few lingering showers around during the morning in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times along the Rocky Mountain Front, while wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Seasonable temperatures are also expected tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers as a weak disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Saturday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday, especially in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected from Sunday through Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these four days as highs are going to be in the 70s on Sunday; the mid to upper 70s and low 80s on Monday; and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Tuesday.