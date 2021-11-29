Rain showers probable into the afternoon.

TODAY: We will be mostly overcast today and there will be rain showers this afternoon in the southern parts of our area including Great Falls. We will also look to stay warmer than average for this time of year with high temperatures getting into the low to mid 50s. Winds not as strong as yesterday but breezy from the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures get cooler than we were last night with lows in the mid to upper 30s. The clouds will also break and we will be under partly cloudy skies. We will have decreased winds as well out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies but unlike today we will stay mostly dry except for an isolated shower. High temperatures warm once again in the low to mid 50s. Winds breezy out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures remaining very much above average into the middle of next week with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some areas approaching or exceeding record highs. We will be under to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be strong out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-60 mph.

THURSDAY: A cold front will make its way in for Thursday night. High temperatures will occur during the morning hours in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees but will drop throughout the day. Windy to start the day out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph then decreasing winds into the afternoon. We look to be under mostly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Much cooler on the back edge of the cold front as highs only look to get into the mid 30s. Mostly sunny conditions to start but there will be some increasing cloud cover into the afternoon. Winds won’t be as strong and for the most part will be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Conditions look to trend colder heading into the weekend. High temperatures look to only top out anywhere from the upper 20s to mid 30s. We will have mostly cloudy conditions as well. There is a potential disturbance making its way in on Saturday night into Sunday that could bring some accumulating snow into our area. Exact amounts are uncertain at this time. As for the winds, we will be getting a bit of a break from the breezy conditions as it stands now with winds being light and variable.