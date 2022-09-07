Record high temps, winds, and some storms on Wednesday.

TODAY: Heading into this afternoon, we will see record high temperatures with highs in the mid 90s to mid 100s. We will be under partly cloudy skies with a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Some of these storms may be severe in Southern and Eastern parts of our area. The wind will be picking up out of the West at 20-40 mph with gusts up to 60+ mph.

RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for all of Montana from noon on Wednesday until midnight. Gusty to strong winds, low relative humidity, and very hot temperatures are going to make it hard to contain new and existing fires. Isolated dry thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening may also spark some new fires.

MTN News

TONIGHT: Temperatures tonight will get down into the lower to upper 50s as a cold front will move through. We will be under mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the night. The winds will continue to be blustery out of the Weat at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: We will be starting to trend cooler as we head into tomorrow with highs in the 60s and 70s. Temps are likely to drop throughout the day. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day. The winds will be blustery out of the North at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: We will remain on the cooler side as we head into the end of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Rain showers are likely during the morning hours. The winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The temperatures will start to warm back up as we head into the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s on Saturday and the 80s and 90s on Sunday. We are looking to be mostly dry as we head through both days of the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Saturday with scattered passing clouds on Sunday. For Saturday and Sunday, we will have light winds in the area around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to mid 90s as we start next week. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area and remain mostly dry. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: We can expect temperatures to continue to stay warm as we head into next Tuesday with highs in the lower to upper 80s. We will also be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.