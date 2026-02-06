It was another unseasonably warm day today as highs were in the mid to upper 50s, 60s, and low 70s in most locations. Once again, multiple locations, including Cut Bank, Great Falls, Havre, and Lewistown, tied or set a new record high temperature today. Great Falls also tied the all-time record high temperature for February today with a high of 70°, and this is now the earliest 70° day on record for the Electric City.

In northeastern Montana, it is going to be partly cloudy tonight with some areas of fog developing after midnight. It is then going to be partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow with some areas of fog around during the morning. In central and north-central Montana, it is going to be mostly clear tonight and mainly sunny tomorrow.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Record warmth on Thursday; Mild temperatures stick around through the weekend

It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. Tomorrow will be cooler than today was as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations (mid to upper 40s in northeastern Montana). Although it will be cooler tomorrow, these high temperatures are still well above average for this time of year, and a few locations, including Great Falls, may set a new record high temperature again tomorrow.

There will be little to no wind around tonight. Tomorrow, the wind will increase along the Rocky Mountain Front, with gusty conditions (gusts up to 50 mph) developing later in the day. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

An upper-level ridge will remain in control of our weather this weekend, but it will begin to break-down on Sunday as an upper-level trough begins to approach our area. It will continue to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some isolated rain and mountain snow/rain showers around, generally during the evening.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusty to strong winds are expected this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, breezy/gusty conditions are expected this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

There are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around Sunday night and Monday as a disturbance passes through the state. It is also going to be mostly cloudy to overcast Sunday night and Monday. This disturbance will also cool our temperatures down as highs on Monday are going to be back in the 30s and 40s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Tuesday through Thursday will be mostly sunny and mostly dry as high pressure will once again be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days will be cooler than the temperatures were this week, but still above average for this time of year, as highs are going to be in the 40s. It is going to be a bit breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Gusty winds are then expected on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.