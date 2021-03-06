Red Flag Warning for Eastern MT

After a fairly mild day for much of us, a cold front is currently on the move through the state bringing gusty winds and the possibility of a rain/snow shower.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for parts of Eastern Montana until 8 PM tonight. Low humidity, gusty winds, and dry grasses have increased fire danger in that area.

Sunday looks pleasant until another system begins to move into the area Monday and Tuesday. This will bring a chance of snow showers to the plains, but it currently looks like the biggest impacts will be in the mountains. We're monitoring trends and will keep you updated as the system approaches. Temperatures will drop to near, or slightly above, seasonal averages.