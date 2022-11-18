Remaining cold and breezy to end the work week.

TODAY: We will warm up slightly with highs for this afternoon in the lower to upper 20s. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. Some additional clouds expected for Eastern Montana. The wind will shift to come out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows for tonight will be cold with most of us bottoming out in the single digits and teens. We will be mostly clear throughout the night. Winds will be out of the West at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see a bit of a rebound as we head into the weekend as far as the temperatures go with highs for both days expected to be in the lower to upper 30s. We will also see mostly sunny skies for both days of the weekend. We will stay mostly dry throughout the weekend as well. For both Saturday and Sunday, we can expect winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: High Temperatures will remain stagnant with highs in the lower to upper 30s heading into the start of next week. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: For Tuesday of next week, we can expect high temperatures that will once again be in the lower to upper 30s. We will see mostly cloudy skies with an isolated rain or snow shower. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Heading into the middle of next week, we will look to keep the same temperature profile with highs in the lower to upper 30s. The winds will continue to be blustery out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers are possible.

THURSDAY: Conditions are looking quite mild for our Thanksgiving Day forecast with high temperatures in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. We will see strong winds as well out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50+ mph. Finally, there will be mostly cloudy skies overhead and an isolated rain or upper elevation snow shower can’t be ruled out.