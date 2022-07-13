Still hot with a few showers and storms on Thursday and Friday

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 9pm/11pm for a lot of central and eastern Montana. Damaging winds (up to 75 mph) are going to be the main hazard, but isolated large hail (up to 1”) is also possible.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for a lot of eastern Montana until 8pm Wednesday as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 90s and low 100s.

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around tonight, generally before midnight and generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance works its way through our area. A few of these thunderstorms may also be severe with damaging winds and/or large hail. We are also going to have decreasing clouds and mild temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with some isolated PM rain showers and thunderstorms around in north-central Montana and some scattered PM showers and thunderstorms around in south-central Montana. We are then going to have a chance to see a few more showers and thunderstorms on Friday. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Friday. Now even though there is going to be some precipitation around tomorrow and Friday, more locations are going to remain dry than actually see precipitation.

Frequent lightning, brief heavy rainfall, small to medium-sized hail, and/or gusty winds are possible with all thunderstorms that we see tomorrow and Friday. A few of the thunderstorms that we see tomorrow and Friday may also be severe with damaging winds (up to 60 mph) and/or large hail (up to 1”). Please stay weather aware if you are going to be outside at all tomorrow/Friday.

It is also going to be hot tomorrow and Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Saturday, and increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. It is also going to be very hot this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s.

We are then going to have mainly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday as a disturbance passes by our area to the north. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is also going to be a little cooler, but still very warm/hot on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.