Remaining mild and dry for the middle of October

If you are a fan of the weather that we had during the first week and a half of October, then you are going to be a fan of the weather that we are going to have during the next week and a half.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, above average temperatures and below average precipitation are expected through at least the end of next week (October 20th). This means that, for the most part, we are going to continue to have gorgeous weather over the next week and a half with a good amount of sunshine, mostly dry conditions, not a lot of wind, and mild temperatures.

Now, we are not going to have gorgeous fall weather every single day as there will be a few weak disturbances that will pass through our area every few days providing us with more cloud cover, cooler temperatures, a few showers, and some wind. The impacts from these disturbances will be short-lived though.

One of these disturbances is going to clip northeastern Montana tonight, so for tonight, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with a few isolated showers around in northeastern Montana. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in most locations. We are also going to have diminishing wind tonight in central and north-central Montana, and it is going to be breezy tonight in northeastern Montana as wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers around in northeastern Montana. It is also going to be windy in northeastern Montana tomorrow as wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times, and it is going to be breezy in eastern portions of north-central Montana tomorrow as wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times. In the rest of north-central Montana, there is just going to be a little breeze around tomorrow. Also, highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s tomorrow.

There is also a LAKE WIND ADVISORY in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 45 mph are going to be possible at times.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected on Friday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

A weak cold front is then going to pass through our area on Saturday, providing us with cooler temperatures (highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s), and a few isolated rain showers, generally in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Saturday.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as an upper-level ridge is once again going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s on Sunday and the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Monday.