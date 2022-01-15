Remaining mild for the holiday weekend

We are going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to range from the mid teens to the low 30s. We are also going to have increasing wind throughout the night tonight, especially in locations around and west of I-15.

For Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be mild on these three days as highs on Saturday and Sunday are going to be in the 30s and 40s in most locations, and highs on Monday are going to be in the 40s and 50s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty winds on Saturday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. On Sunday, it is going to be a little breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There is then going to be some light to moderate snow around on Tuesday as a cold front passes through our area. Light snow accumulations are possible in the lower elevations, while moderate snow accumulations are possible in the higher elevations. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers on Wednesday as this cold front departs our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the 20s and low 30s. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow and rain showers around, generally in the mountains. We are then going to have a chance to see some more snow and rain showers on Friday as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Windy conditions are also expected on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.