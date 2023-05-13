Remaining unsettled for Mother's Day weekend

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 12am until 9pm Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 35 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around, generally in locations south of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be cool and a bit breezy tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Mother’s Day, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers around, generally during the morning. It is also going to be warmer on Mother’s Day than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Mother’s Day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

It is then going to be a lot warmer on Monday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Monday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening.

We are then going to have a chance to see some rain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, generally during the PM hours, as multiple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on these three days. Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Friday.

It is also going to be warm on Tuesday and Friday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s. On Wednesday and Thursday, it is going to be mild as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.