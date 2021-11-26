Remaining windy and mild for Black Friday

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the plains in north-central Montana until 6am Friday. A High Wind Warning is also in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front until 12pm Friday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times in the plains, while wind gusts up to 80 mph are going to be possible at times along the Rocky Mountain Front.

It is going to continue to be windy tonight and tomorrow in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. In south-central Montana (including Helena), it is going to be a bit breezy late tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind is then going to diminish from west to east tomorrow night.

For tonight, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around. We are then going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with some scattered rain and snow showers around along and west of the Continental Divide. East of the Continental Divide, there are going to be some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around tomorrow. It is also going to be mild tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the 30s and 40s and highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

For this weekend, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. The temperatures are also going to warm up some between Saturday and Sunday as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be windy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times.

As we head into next week, we are going to continue to have mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. It is also going to be breezy on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph. On Wednesday, it is going to be windy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph. There is also not going to be a lot of precipitation around next week, but some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers are possible on Monday and Thursday as a couple disturbances pass through our area. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are also expected for most of next week.