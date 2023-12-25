Santa Claus is coming to town, but snow is not

WEATHER DISCUSSION: ‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all was quiet across North Central and Southwestern Montana. With high pressure at the surface, skies have been mostly clear across the area today with highs in the 30’s across the area and lows in the single digits, teens, and lower 20’s. These conditions should make a pleasant night tonight as Santa delivers his presents to the treasure state. As we wake up tomorrow, we won’t be greeted with a white Christmas with the lack of snow in the forecast but Christmas travelers will be happy nonetheless with sunny skies and nice holiday travel conditions.

Looking beyond Christmas, there looks to be a continued stretch of quiet weather. As upper-level ridging builds back in across the area, well above average temperatures will return with highs in the 30’s and 40’s. Expect the rest of the week to feature a few passing mountain snow showers, but otherwise dry conditions. This pattern will likely continue into the beginning of the New Year, though there are some indications that this pattern may change late next week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies to start off the night which will eventually clear. Lows in the teens/low 20’s with 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 30’s and lows in the teens/20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.