Saturday will be the hottest day of the year so far

We are going to have mostly to mainly clear skies tonight with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around in locations east of I-15, generally before midnight, as a disturbance passes by our area to the north. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a chance of PM showers and thunderstorms in central Montana and mostly dry conditions in north-central Montana as a disturbance passes by our area to the south. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind is also going to be coming out of the west/southwest in most locations. Tomorrow is also going to be the hottest day of the year so far (for most locations) as highs are going to be in the 80s and low to mid 90s.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday. It is also going to be a little bit cooler on Sunday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s in most locations, with the coolest temperatures along the western half of the Hi-Line. There is also going to be a breeze around again on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind is also going to be coming out of the northwest in a lot of locations, which may bring some Canadian wildfire smoke back into our area during the second half of the day.

Cooler temperatures are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 70s on Monday and the 60s and low 70s in most locations on Tuesday. There are also going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Monday, and there are going to be scattered showers and some thunderstorms around on Independence Day (Tuesday), especially during the morning. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Monday and decreasing clouds on Tuesday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the north, which will likely bring some wildfire smoke back into Montana.

For Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Wednesday and the mid to upper 70s and low 80s on Thursday.

There are then going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around Friday afternoon/evening as a disturbance begins to impact our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.