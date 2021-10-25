Scattered bands of showers for your Monday with average temperatures.

Today
A 20 percent chance of rain after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a west southwest wind 22 to 27 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West southwest wind 9 to 16 mph.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Friday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.