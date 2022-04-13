Scattered leftover snow showers for our Wednesday forecast.

TODAY: Remaining cold as we head through our dy. We will have highs that only top out in the 20s across the board. We will also be under mostly overcast skies and there will be leftover snow showers in the forecast. Some breaks of sunshine are possible as we head into the sunset hours. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph. Winds will be between 20-30 mph in Eastern Montana.

TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers throughout the night tonight as we remain under mostly overcast skies. We will have temperatures that will be getting down to the teens with many single digit wind chills likely. We will see the winds remain out of the North around 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: We will see temperatures tomorrow that are once again in the 20s to near 30 degrees. We will see mostly overcast skies, but some sunshine will break out as we head into the later part of the afternoon. The wind will be light and variable.

FRIDAY: We will have the temperatures get a little bit warmer but still be cold for mid-April as highs will be on either side of 40 degrees. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout our viewing area. The winds will once again be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see temperatures for the weekend ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s. We will also keep mostly cloudy conditions for the weekend. We will stay mostly dry on Saturday but there will be scattered snow showers on Sunday. The winds will be light and variable for Saturday and on Sunday we will have winds out of the Northeast at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be trending a little bit warmer as we head towards the start of next week with highs getting back to the upper 40s and low 50s. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Winds will be light and out of the East around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: We will see conditions continuing to stay mild as we head towards the middle of next week with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. We will have very windy conditions to go along with it as the breeze will be out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. We will be under mostly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers.