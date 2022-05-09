Scattered rain and snow showers as well as thunderstorms for the Monday outlook.

TODAY: Temperatures continue to gradually decrease as we head into today with highs that are only in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will also continue to be under mostly overcast skies with rain and upper elevation snow showers in the area. There will also be some scattered thunderstorms near the Hi-Line this afternoon. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: The chance for thunderstorms as well as rain and snow showers will continue in the beginning portion of the night before dying down later in the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 30s and low 40s. We will also have winds continuing to stay breezy out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: High temperatures will climb into the 50s and 60s as we head into tomorrow. We will also see partly cloudy skies to start but will see increasing clouds into the afternoon. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see temperatures back into the 60s by the middle of the week. The winds will be light and variable. We will also be under partly cloudy skies with afternoon scattered rain and thunderstorms.

THURSDAY: We will have temperatures on either side of the 60-degree mark as we head into Thursday. We will also be under mostly cloudy skies and there will be scattered showers in the area. The winds will be light around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: There will be yet another chance for showers as we head into the end of the work week as we will be under mostly cloudy skies. We will see temperatures that will hang in the mid to upper 50s. The winds will also pick back up out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks rather pleasant and is the highlight of our extended forecast at this point. We will have high temperatures on Saturday in the mid to upper 60s and highs on Sunday that will top out in the low to mid 70s. Precipitation doesn’t look to pose as much of a threat as we will be under partly cloudy skies for both days this weekend. The winds do look to remain breezy on Saturday out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. However, we will see more tranquil conditions on Sunday with a lighter 5-10 mph breeze.