Scattered rain and snow showers expected to wrap up the weekend.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cold tonight in Eastern Montana as we look to get all the way down to the single digits while milder air in the 20s and 30s in Western Montana. We will see partly cloudy skies in the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: We will see high temperatures getting into the mid 30s to the low 40s. The breeze tomorrow will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. We will be partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday. Scattered rain and snow showers are expected.

MONDAY: Our high temperatures for the start of next week will be around average for this time of year in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: We can expect temperatures in the lower to upper 30s heading into next Tuesday. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area and will have the chance for moderate snow. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies heading into the middle of next week. We will also see highs in the mid 20s to the mid 30s. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies heading into next Thursday with scattered snow showers around. We will see the temperatures in the mid 20s to the mid 30s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: We will see high temperatures to wrap up the week in the mid 20s to the mid 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the area and scattered snow showers are also possible. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph.