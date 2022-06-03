Scattered showers and thunderstorms for the next few days

There are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight, as a disturbance works its way through our area. A few severe thunderstorms with 60 mph wind gusts and/or 1” hail are also possible this evening and early tonight in south-central Montana. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies, and most locations are going to be dry during the morning, but there are going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as another disturbance begins to pass through our area. These scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are then going to trek towards the north and east through central Montana tomorrow night. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow night.

On Sunday, there are going to be a few rain showers around during the morning, generally along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, as Saturday’s disturbance leaves our area. There is also going to be some sunshine around Sunday morning. There are then going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around Sunday afternoon/evening and Sunday night as yet another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon/evening and Sunday night.

Most of the thunderstorms that we see this weekend are going to be non-severe, but gusty winds, small to medium-sized hail, brief heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning are still possible with any thunderstorms that do develop, so please keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outside at all. Also, make sure you keep a rain jacket and umbrella handy this weekend as even though there are going to be periods of dry time, there are also going to be periods of rain showers and thunderstorms.

We are also going to have seasonable temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. Also, outside of thunderstorms and heavy showers, the wind is going to be fairly light this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Monday and some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday as we continue to remain in an unsettled weather pattern. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these two days. It is also going to be a little bit cooler on these two days than it is going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the 60s in a lot of locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days, but especially on Monday, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. There are then going to be a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Friday. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Wednesday; the 70s on Thursday; and the mid to upper 70s and low 80s on Friday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.