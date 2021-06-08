Scattered Rain Showers and Thunderstorms Around This Week

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight as a disturbance begins to approach our area. We are also going to have a chance to see a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight tonight as this disturbance gets closer to our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow and Wednesday, especially during the PM hours, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. With the thunderstorms tomorrow and Wednesday, expect brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning to be the main hazards. Some of the thunderstorms tomorrow and Wednesday may also be severe with damaging winds and large hail being the main hazards. A couple isolated tornadoes are also possible tomorrow, generally in eastern Montana. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, and partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. The high temperatures tomorrow and Wednesday are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in central Montana, and the low to mid 80s in eastern Montana.

Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are then expected on Thursday as an upper level trough works its way through our area. It is also going to be a lot cooler on Thursday than it is going to be tomorrow and Wednesday as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 60s. It is also going to be breezy Thursday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Friday as this upper level trough leaves our area and as an upper level ridge works its way into our area. The temperatures are also going to rebound some on Friday as highs are going to be in the low 70s. It is also going to be windy/breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected this weekend as this upper level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot this weekend as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s; highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s; and highs on Monday are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s.