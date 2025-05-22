Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around through Friday

In north-central Montana, there are going to be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around this evening, tonight, and tomorrow, especially in locations east of I-15. There are also going to be a few heavier showers around. We are also going to have overcast skies tonight and mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow. Tonight, lows are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s, and it will be breezy in northeastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Tomorrow, it is going to be cool and a little breezy as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Around Helena, rain showers and a few thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight, generally before midnight, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, generally in the mountains. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s, and it is going to feel nice outside tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s.

Rainfall amounts will vary from just a trace to .75” of rain through Friday evening. Around Helena, most locations will receive less than .25” of rain. In north-central Montana, a lot of locations east of I-15 will receive between .1” and .5” of rain, with a few locations receiving up to .75” of rain. West of I-15, less than .25” of rain is expected. Who sees the most precipitation will just depend on where the heavier rain falls as there will be some heavier showers around tonight and tomorrow.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few scattered PM showers/storms around in locations east of I-15. We are then going to have really nice weather on Sunday and Memorial Day as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. On these two days, we are going to have lots of sunshine, mostly dry conditions (just a few isolated PM showers/storms around), and just a little breeze. The temperatures are also going to warm up some this weekend as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s on Saturday; the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday; and the 70s and low 80s on Memorial Day.

A few PM showers/storms are then possible on Tuesday, generally around Helena, as a weak disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warm on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also only going to be a little breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.