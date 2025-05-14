Scattered showers and cool temperatures Wednesday and Thursday

Cloudy, cool, and showery weather is expected for most of the next week as multiple disturbances pass through our area.

Tonight, a more widespread and steadier rain will develop as we go through the night in central Montana and in southern and eastern portions of north-central Montana, including around Helena, Stanford, Lewistown, and possibly Glasgow and Great Falls. Elsewhere, there will be some scattered showers around tonight. This larger area of rain will persist through tomorrow morning, with scattered showers expected all throughout central and north-central Montana tomorrow afternoon/evening. Scattered showers will continue tomorrow night and Thursday, but will gradually taper off as we head into Thursday afternoon and evening.

Precipitation will be in the form of rain below pass level and snow at and above mountain pass level (above ~6000 feet). Some of the mountain passes, including Bozeman, Homestake, and Kings Hill, as well as I-15 between Helena and Butte may be slick late tonight and tomorrow morning, so please use caution when driving.

Precipitation amounts will vary greatly over the next two days. The lowest precipitation amounts will be in north-central Montana along the Hi-Line from the Rocky Mountain Front to the Blaine/Phillips County line where <.25” of precipitation is expected. The highest precipitation amounts will be in central Montana, including around Helena, Stanford, and Lewistown, where .75” to 1.5+” of precipitation is expected. Elsewhere, most locations will generally receive between .1” and .75” of precipitation, including Great Falls and Glasgow.

It is also going to continue to be cool the next two days as highs are going to range from the mid 40s to the mid 60s and lows will be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s. On Wednesday, there is just going to be a little breezy around. Gusty winds are then expected on Thursday in locations east of I-15 as gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

As of right now, Friday and Saturday look to be the warmest and driest days over the next week. On Friday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around, generally in the mountains. We are then going to have increasing clouds on Saturday with isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the PM hours. It is also going to feel nice outside on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Friday and the 60s on Saturday. There is also not going to be much wind around on these two days.

Another storm system will bring another round of scattered rain and mountain snow showers to the state Sunday into Monday. Snow levels will be lower with this storm, so some lower elevations locations near the mountains may see some snow. Cooler temperatures will also return for these two days as highs are going to be back in the 50s in a lot of locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.