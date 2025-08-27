Scattered showers and cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday

Cooler air and some monsoonal moisture has arrived in Helena today, while it was another warm and dry day in north-central Montana. This evening and tonight, there are going to be some scattered showers around Helena and there are going to be some isolated showers in north-central Montana as the monsoonal moisture continues to push northward. It is also going to be cloudy and mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations.

For tomorrow, there are going to be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon/evening and especially in central Montana. We are also going to have overcast skies and little to no wind tomorrow. It is also going to be a lot cooler tomorrow than it has been all week as highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the mid 80s, with the coolest temperatures around Helena and the warmest temperatures along the eastern half of the Hi-Line.

More scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected on Friday, especially in north-central Montana, as monsoonal moisture continues to impact our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Friday in north-central Montana and partly cloudy skies around the Helena area. It is also going to be mild on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

Through Friday evening, most locations will receive a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch of rain, but there will be a few areas that receive over .5” of rain. Who sees the most rain will come down to where the steadier and more persistent rain sets up Friday morning. Higher rainfall amounts are also possible in thunderstorms.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around as high pressure begins to build back into our area. The temperatures will also start to warm back up on Saturday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Sunday and Monday will feature some awesome weather as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and very warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. There is also going to be little to no wind on these two days.

The temperatures will cool back down as we head into the middle of next week as highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a few showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passed through our area. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday.