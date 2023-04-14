Scattered showers and mountain snow showers expected for Friday.

TODAY: Temperatures for the end of next week will warm up slightly across the region in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers are expected later this afternoon. Winds will be light around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see mostly cloudy skies overnight tonight along with scattered snow showers early on. We will have temperatures dropping into the lower to upper 20s. The wind will be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A return of Spring-like conditions will make its way back into our area just at the right time heading into the weekend. We will see highs for Saturday in the lower ro upper 50s and low 60s while Sunday looks to top out in the lower to upper 60s. We will see partly skies on Saturday while Sunday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the region. We will stay mostly dry for both days. We will see a return of the Southwesterly winds as well as Saturday looks to feature winds around 10-15 mph and Sunday will have a stronger breeze at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

MONDAY: We will see high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s for the start of next week. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the region. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will cool down to be in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s as we head into Tuesday of next week. We will see mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers in Western Montana. Scattered upper elevation snow is likely. The winds will be out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will be in the lower to upper 40s heading into the middle of next week. We will see mostly cloudy skies once again with scattered showers. Scattered upper elevation snow can be expected. We will see the winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: We will continue the cooling process heading into Thursday of next week with highs only in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. We will see scattered wintry precipitation throughout the area. The winds will be light around 5-10 mph.