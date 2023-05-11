Scattered showers and storms remain possible through Saturday

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for northeastern Montana until 6pm Saturday. Flooding due to excessive rainfall is possible.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight in central and north-central Montana with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the evening. In northeastern Montana, it is going to be cloudy tonight with scattered showers around. Some patchy areas of fog may also develop tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to range from the mid 30s to the low 50s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be a bit breezy tomorrow, generally in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Also, highs tomorrow are going to be in the 60s in most locations.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with rain likely in eastern Montana and some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around in central and portions of north-central Montana (mainly south of the Hi-Line). It is also going to be cool/mild on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 50s and 60s, with the warmest temperatures along the Hi-Line. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Nice weather is then expected on Mother’s Day as we are going to have partly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. There is also going to be a breeze around on Mother’s Day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Warmer temperatures are then expected next week as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s. On Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. For Tuesday through Thursday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of PM showers and thunderstorms.