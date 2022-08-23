Scattered showers and thunderstorms around through Friday

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations.

For tomorrow and Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms around as an upper-level trough is going to continue to be in control of our weather. With the thunderstorms that we see over the next few days, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and/or heavy rainfall are going to be the main hazards. New fire starts due to lightning and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall are also possible over the next few days.

It is also going to be mild tomorrow and Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Friday, there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening. It is also going to be breezy on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. The temperatures this weekend are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs on Monday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.