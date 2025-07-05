Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through Saturday

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, especially before midnight, as a disturbance continues to impact our area. These showers and thunderstorms may potentially delay or cancel some of the fireworks displays that will occur shortly after sunset in north-central Montana, so make sure you check with your town/city for the latest updates. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s. When the fireworks displays go off tonight (most will start between 10 and 10:30pm) temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the low 70s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon/evening and especially along the Hi-Line and in locations east of I-15. Some of the thunderstorms that develop later on tomorrow in eastern portions of north-central Montana may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter). The worst of the severe weather tomorrow will be in eastern Montana, especially southeastern Montana, where multiple severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail, and possibly a tornado are expected.

There is also going to be a good breeze around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Continental Divide as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Tomorrow is also going to be the coolest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the 70s and mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend as we are going to have mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s. Most locations are also going to be dry on Sunday, but there will be isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening along the Hi-Line. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are expected on Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s on Monday and the 90s on Tuesday. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around as a little moisture tries to work its way into our area. Most locations will continue to remain dry though. It is also going to be very hot on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 90s and low 100s. The temperatures will then cool off a bit for Thursday and Friday as highs are going to be back in the 80s. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and there is going to be a bit of a breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.