Scattered showers and thunderstorms for our Tuesday.

TODAY: We will be warm heading into tomorrow with most highs ranging from the lower to upper 80s. Partly cloudy conditions are expected throughout the day with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. The wind will be light and variable.

TONIGHT: We will see passing showers and thunderstorms throughout the overnight hours under mostly cloudy skies. The cloud cover will keep some of the warmth at the surface with lows in the 50s and low to mid 60s. Unless caught under a thunderstorm, winds will be light and variable.

TOMORROW: Conditions will continue to trend cooler as we head into the middle of the week. Our high temperatures will range from the mid 70s to low 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the area with pop-up showers and thunderstorms expected into the afternoon. The wind will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the area and we will once again have the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s as we continue to trend milder. The wind will be light and variable.

FRIDAY: We will have temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s as we head into the end of the week. There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will remain mild as we head into the weekend. Most of the highs for Saturday and Sunday will range from the lower to upper 70s. There will also be partly to mostly cloudy skies for both days. We will run the risk of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon and evening hours. The wind will be out of the West at 5-15 mph for both Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY: We are looking to be mostly sunny as we head into the start of next week. We will have high temperatures ranging from the lower to the upper 80s. The wind will be light and variable.