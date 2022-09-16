Scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight as a disturbance passes through our area. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is then going to develop tomorrow morning and trek northeastward through north-central and central Montana as we go throughout the day. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow afternoon and evening behind this main batch of precipitation. A few locations may receive more than a half inch of rainfall between this evening and tomorrow night, but many locations are going to receive around or less than a third of an inch of precipitation by tomorrow night. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow.

It is also going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. It is then going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There are also going to continue to be areas of haze around tonight and tomorrow, but the haze will gradually diminish as time goes on.

On Saturday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a chance of PM showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area and a slight chance of PM showers and thunderstorms in north-central Montana. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations.

Breezy conditions are then expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be mild on Monday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Monday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

There are then going to be some scattered lower elevation rain showers and mountain snow showers around on Tuesday and some isolated lower elevation rain showers and mountain snow showers around on Wednesday as a storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be A LOT COOLER on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the north.

We are then going to have a chance to see some more lower elevation rain showers and mountain snow showers on Thursday. It is also going to be a little warmer on Thursday as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low 60s.