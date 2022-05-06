Scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night; High winds on Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for a lot of north-central Montana from 12am/6am until 6pm Friday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are going to be possible at times.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 6am until 10pm Friday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for most of Phillips County and Valley County from 12pm until 10pm Friday. Any new fires that start will rapidly spread to the east.

There are going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight as a cold front passes through our area. We are also going to have gusty winds around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, especially in the mountains and especially during the afternoon/evening. It is also going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to be cooler tomorrow than they were today as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around tomorrow night, especially after midnight, as another disturbance begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms around on Saturday as this disturbance continues to work its way through our area. There are also going to be snow showers around in the mountains Friday night and Saturday.

We are also going to have gusty winds around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be cooler on Saturday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

On Mother’s Day (Sunday), we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around in north-central Montana, and mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and mountain snow showers around in south-central Montana as the next disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cool and breezy on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 50s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Monday as this disturbance passes through our area. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be cool on Monday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers on Tuesday and Wednesday as we continue to remain in an unsettled weather pattern. There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Thursday, generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. The temperatures are also going to be below average for this time of year on these three days as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s.