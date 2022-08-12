Scattered showers and thunderstorms to kick off the weekend

There are going to be rain showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight as a disturbance passes through our area, and these showers and thunderstorms are going to be moving towards the east and northeast. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, minor flooding, frequent lightning, and/or small to medium-sized hail are possible with all the thunderstorms that we see this evening and tonight. A few of the thunderstorms that we see this evening and tonight may also be severe with 58+ mph winds and/or 1+” hail.

We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures tonight as lows are going to range from the mid 50s to the low 70s, with the warmest nighttime temperatures expected in eastern Montana.

For tomorrow, the precipitation is not going to be as widespread as what we see/saw today, but there are still going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the PM hours and generally in locations east of I-15. Once again, gusty winds, heavy rainfall, minor flooding, frequent lightning, and/or small to medium-sized hail are possible with all the thunderstorms that we see. A couple of the thunderstorms that we see tomorrow may also be severe with 58+ mph winds and/or 1+” hail.

We are also going to have increasing clouds and hot temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 90s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be slightly cooler, but still hot on Sunday as highs are going to range from the mid 80s to the upper 90s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Thursday, and partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Friday as some monsoonal moisture attempts to work its way back into our area.

It is also going to continue to be hot next week as highs are going to be in the 90s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Wednesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.