Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few scattered showers and storms around in central Montana before midnight. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a breeze around later tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be widespread showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night as this disturbance passes through our area. On Wednesday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around, mainly during the morning and generally in central Montana, as this disturbance leaves our area.

Small hail, brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and/or frequent lightning are possible with the thunderstorms that do develop tomorrow afternoon/evening and tomorrow night. There is also a marginal risk for excessive rainfall in portions of north-central Montana tomorrow, which means that localized flash flooding is possible.

It is going to be warm again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s. It is then going to be cooler on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected from Thursday through Saturday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. On Thursday, highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. The temperatures are then going to warm up as we head into Friday and Saturday as highs on Friday are going to be in the 70s and low 80s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the evening. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon/evening as a disturbance approaches our area. It is also going to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s.