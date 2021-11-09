Scattered showers and upper elevation snow showers today and tonight.

TODAY: Temperatures will continue to keep pace on either side of 50 degrees. We will have increasing cloud cover leading to mostly overcast skies across our area. There will be scattered rain showers and upper elevation snow showers throughout the day. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Increasing winds into the overnight hours.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool down anywhere from upper 20s to mid 30s. We will have mostly overcast conditions as we head into the overnight hours. There will be a chance for some scattered snow showers in Southern and Western Montana. Winds will be picking up out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TOMORROW: We look to be partly cloudy for the middle of the week. There is once again a risk for an isolated shower or snow shower in the upper elevations early on in the day. The temperatures do look to get into the low to mid 40s. The winds will remain very blustery out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 40-50 mph. Gusts of 60 mph+ expected in the upper elevations of the Rocky Mountains.

THURSDAY: We will be partly to mostly cloudy for Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s in our viewing area. The winds will start to die down but remain out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: We will have the chance for some precipitation heading into the end of the work week. Scattered showers during the afternoon hours. The temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will pick back up out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures for the weekend will be in the low to mid 50s. We will have windy conditions on Saturday out of the West at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph on Saturday. This wind will also be accompanied by the chance for some showers and upper elevation snow showers. By the end of the weekend, we should clear out in terms of precipitation but will remain under mostly overcast skies. The winds also look to die down by Sunday morning.

MONDAY: We will remain mostly overcast to start off the next work week. There will also be a chance for some shower activity along with some upper elevation snow showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. The winds look to be light and variable around 5 mph.