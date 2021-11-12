Scattered showers and windy conditions for your Friday.

TODAY: We will have the chance for some precipitation heading into the morning and afternoon hours as scattered showers are likely throughout the area. Conditions will be mostly overcast throughout the day and evening. The temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will pick back up out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will continue to stay mild as a lot of the warmth is trapped. Lows will only be in the 40s to near 50 degrees. We will start off overcast and then have some decreasing cloud cover overnight. Chance for showers to start before we clear out. We will stay windy overnight as winds continue out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures for the weekend will be in the low to upper 50s. We will have windy conditions on Saturday out of the West at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph on Saturday. The winds look to die down Saturday night into Sunday and then pick up once again Sunday evening into Monday morning High Wind Watches are in place in certain counties from Saturday morning until Sunday evening. This wind will also be accompanied by the chance for some showers and upper elevation snow showers throughout the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies for most of the weekend.

MONDAY: We will remain mostly overcast to start off the next work week. There will also be a chance for some shower activity along with some upper elevation snow showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. The winds will be strong out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40-60 mph.

TUESDAY: Very windy conditions for next Tuesday as a cold front comes through. Winds will take a turn and be out of the Northwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-60 mph. Winds do look to decrease a little into the evening hours. That cold front will also drop the temperatures throughout the day but we will start in the 50s. There is a chance for some rain followed by some snow.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will remain much cooler on the back edge of the cold front with highs only topping out in the 30s. We will have a chance for some scattered snow showers in the area. The winds do look to die down and be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Continuing to stay on the colder side as we head towards the end of next week. High temperatures once again only topping out in the 30s. We will be under mostly cloudy skies and there is a chance for some scattered snow showers. Winds will be out of the Southwest at around 10-15 mph.