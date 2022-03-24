Scattered showers around this morning.

TODAY: We will have a cold front make its way in for Thursday which will cool things down a little bit. The high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. The winds will switch to come out of the Northwest as we head into the afternoon. We will have mostly cloudy skies and there will be scattered showers and upper elevation snow showers in the area.

TONIGHT: For tonight, we will have winds that will decrease from West to East throughout the night. We will start with Northwest winds around 10-20 mph with gusts from 30-40 mph. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Temperatures will get down into the 20s for tonight.

TOMORROW: We will keep mostly cloudy skies in our area as we head towards the end of the work week. The temperatures will make a return to the mid to upper 50s. The winds will also die down and become light and variable throughout the area.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Very mild and pleasant conditions as we head into the weekend. Our high temperatures for both days will range from the lower to the upper 60s. We will also be expecting mostly cloudy skies throughout both days. Most locations, however, will be staying dry for the duration of the weekend. As far as our winds are concerned, we can expect blustery conditions out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures look to cool down a little bit as we head into the start of next week. We will have highs topping out in the low to mid 50s. There will be mostly cloudy skies for the start of next week with scattered showers in the area. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area by next Tuesday. We will see a breeze continuing out of the North at 10-20 mph. The temperatures will remain in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will continue to stay just a little bit above average as we head into the middle of next week with highs in the low to mid 50s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with a chance for some rain showers. Winds will be light and variable.