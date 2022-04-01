Scattered showers for Eastern Montana for Friday.

TODAY: Temperatures will remain in the mid 40s to low 50s as we head into the end of the week. We will also remain mostly cloudy as there will be continued scattered rain showers throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Winds will be light and variable.

TONIGHT: Cool temperatures tonight with lows in the mis 20s to low 30s. We will continue to see mostly cloudy conditions overnight while the chance for showers and snow showers will be around for the beginning of the night. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will be in the lower to upper 50s for both days of the weekend as we trend slightly warmer. Winds will be out of the Southwest for both Saturday and Sunday with sustained winds at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. As far as cloud cover is concerned, we will be mostly cloudy and there are a few chances for rain showers.

MONDAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies to start accompanied by some morning showers. Clearing skies can be expected into the afternoon. Temperatures will be near average for this time of year in the mid to upper 40s. The winds will be blustery out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be dipping a little bit below average as we head into next Tuesday with highs only in the low to mid 40s. We will be under mostly cloudy skies and there will be rain showers in the area. We will be seeing strong winds as well out of the West at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions are expected as we head into the middle of next week. There will be scattered showers and upper elevation snow showers as well. We will have highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be approaching the 60-degree mark as we head towards next Thursday. There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. We will have winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.