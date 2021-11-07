Scattered showers / snow showers overnight.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be anywhere from the lower 30s to near 40 degrees in our viewing area tonight. We will see increased cloud cover leading to some shower and snow shower activity during the overnight hours. The winds will be light and variable around 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: We will clear out quite nicely heading into tomorrow with the exception of some leftover morning cloud cover. High temperatures will wind up anywhere from the mid to upper 40s. We will pick the winds back up tomorrow out of the West at 15-25 mph

MONDAY: Temperatures will slightly cool down once again with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will have mostly cloudy conditions. There is a risk for isolated showers but most locations will stay dry. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will continue to keep pace in the mid to upper 40s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies across our area. There is a chance for an isolated rain or snow shower. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We look to be mostly overcast for the middle of the week. There is once again a risk for an isolated shower or snow shower in the upper elevations. The temperatures do look to get a little warmer as we will top out in the low 50s. The winds will be quite blustery out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: We will remain mostly overcast for Thursday. Temperatures will be anywhere from the lower to upper 40s in our viewing area. It will also continue to stay windy out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph.

FRIDAY: We will have the chance for some precipitation heading into the end of the work week. Scattered showers during the afternoon hours. The temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will continue to blow out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.