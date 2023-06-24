Scattered showers/storms and possible flooding through Saturday

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for a lot of central and eastern Montana until 6pm Saturday/6am Sunday. Flooding due to excessive rainfall is possible.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight in central Montana and there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around tonight in north-central Montana as a storm system impacts our area. There are then going to be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow as this storm system slowly departs our area. Some of the rain that falls tonight and tomorrow may also be heavy at times, which may lead to some flooding. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight and tomorrow morning, with decreasing clouds tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Lows tonight are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. For tomorrow, highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. There is also only going to be a little breeze around tonight and tomorrow.

For Sunday and Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the PM hours, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have mild temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially during the PM hours, as a couple stronger disturbances pass through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some more showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Thursday and mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. It is also going to continue to be mild on these three days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s in most locations.

More summer-like weather is then expected on Friday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations.