It was a cold and frosty start to our Wednesday as lows this morning were in the teens and 20s, and multiple locations tied or set a new record low temperature for this date! The temperatures rapidly warmed up though and it felt great outside this afternoon as highs were in the 60s and low to mid 70s. It was also mostly sunny and dry today, so just a beautiful spring day!

There are going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around tonight and tomorrow, especially in central Montana and in western portions of north-central Montana, as a disturbance passes through the state. Any thunderstorms that do develop will be capable of producing gusty winds, brief heavy rainfall, lightning, and small hail, so keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outdoors at all. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy tonight and tomorrow.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Scattered showers/storms Wednesday night and Thursday

It will be a lot warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the 40s in a lot of locations (30s along the eastern half of the Hi-Line). Tomorrow, highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s, so it will be another mild day. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front and in/around Cascade County and Judith Basin County as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Tomorrow, it will be breezy east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around tomorrow.

On Friday, the cloud cover is going to increase throughout the day and there will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as the next disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be warm and a bit breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around Friday night and a few showers and thunderstorms around Saturday morning, generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through the state. Skies will gradually clear out Saturday afternoon/evening and the showers/storms will taper off as the disturbance leaves our area. It will be mild, but slightly cooler on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. There is also going to be a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mother’s Day will have superb weather as it is going to be partly cloudy, dry, and warm as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. There is also only going to be a little breeze around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Nice weather will stick around for the beginning of next week as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is going to be partly cloudy and mainly dry Monday through Wednesday. It is also going to be mild on these three days as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.