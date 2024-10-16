Scattered showers through Thursday morning; Breezy and a lot cooler on Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Bitterroot/Sapphire mountains and the Butte/Blackfoot region from 7pm/9pm Wednesday until 11am Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Boulder and Elkhorn mountains from 12am until 12pm Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Big Belt, Bridger, Castle, and Ruby mountains as well as northwest Beaverhead county and the southern Beaverhead mountains from 12am/3am Thursday until 12pm Friday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Pryor mountains and the northern and northeast Bighorn mountains from 6am Thursday until 6pm Friday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Gallatin and Madison County mountains as well as the Absaroka, Beartooth, and Centennial mountains from 3am Thursday until 12pm/3pm Friday.

There are going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around tonight as a cold front passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and decreasing haze/smoke from west to east tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a good breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies in north-central Montana with a few rain and mountain snow showers around, generally during the morning and mainly in the mountains as well as in eastern portions of north-central Montana as this cold front leaves our area. Around Helena, we are going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tomorrow with some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, generally south and east of Helena. Also, light snow accumulations of a coating to a few inches are possible tonight and tomorrow in the mountains that do see some snow.

It is also going to be significantly cooler tomorrow than it has been all week as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s in most locations, with the coldest temperatures around Helena. There is also going to be a breeze around again tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are possible.

On Friday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions as high pressure begins to build back into our area. It is also going to be cool and a little breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusty winds are expected on Friday with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph, and the wind will get stronger as the day goes on.

For this weekend, we are going to have pretty nice weather as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and warming temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s on Saturday and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday. The one nuisance this weekend is going to be the wind though as gusty winds are expected throughout the weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. In the valleys, little to no wind is expected this weekend.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around on Monday as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy and cooler on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and cool temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.